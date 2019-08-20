IBI Group Inc (TSE:IBG) Insider IBI Group Management Partnership Purchases 5,000 Shares

IBI Group Inc (TSE:IBG) insider IBI Group Management Partnership bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,336.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 437,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,218,653.25.

IBI Group Management Partnership also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, IBI Group Management Partnership bought 2,500 shares of IBI Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,014.00.

IBG traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$5.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,737. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.20. The company has a market capitalization of $156.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52. IBI Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$3.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 target price on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

