IBM (NYSE:IBM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

IBM (NYSE:IBM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.63.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of IBM in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of IBM in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on IBM in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on IBM from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on IBM from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,018,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,369. The company has a market capitalization of $118.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.80. IBM has a 1 year low of $105.94 and a 1 year high of $154.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.20 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 69.56% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IBM will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.92%.

In other IBM news, SVP Kenneth M. Keverian sold 2,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $300,979.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth M. Keverian sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $274,956.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $940,430. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of IBM by 19.6% in the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 13,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of IBM by 10.8% in the first quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 10,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of IBM by 2.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 52,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of IBM by 4.8% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 7,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IBM by 2.6% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

