ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on ICFI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of ICF International to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.19. 131,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,731. ICF International has a 52 week low of $60.22 and a 52 week high of $86.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.19.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. ICF International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ICF International will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.01%.

In other news, CEO Sudhakar Kesavan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Wasson sold 14,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $1,168,435.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,642,348.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,084 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,503 over the last three months. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 343.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 308.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 166.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 104.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

