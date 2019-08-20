Ignis Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.31 Million (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last week, Ignis has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. Ignis has a market capitalization of $21.31 million and $615,120.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignis token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Vebitcoin, Indodax and Coinbit.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00261809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.04 or 0.01311588 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00022243 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00092095 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Ignis was first traded on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis. Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain.

Ignis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, STEX, HitBTC, Upbit, Indodax, Vebitcoin and Coinbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

