Imdex Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:IMD)

Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Shares of IMD traded up A$0.04 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching A$1.34 ($0.95). The company had a trading volume of 2,031,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,982. Imdex has a 1-year low of A$0.91 ($0.65) and a 1-year high of A$1.41 ($1.00). The stock has a market cap of $507.63 million and a PE ratio of 21.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Imdex Company Profile

Imdex Limited provides mining equipment, technology, and services for the minerals industry in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, sells, and rents drilling fluids, solids removal equipment, downhole instrumentation, and data management and analytical software for drilling optimization and geological modelling.

