Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.50

Imperial Metals Corp (TSE:III) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.50 and traded as high as $2.80. Imperial Metals shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 13,766 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on III shares. CIBC dropped their price target on Imperial Metals from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Imperial Metals from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.50. The stock has a market cap of $324.13 million and a PE ratio of -3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.63, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In other Imperial Metals news, insider Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.74, for a total transaction of C$25,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,337,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,585,903.54. Insiders have sold a total of 72,498 shares of company stock valued at $184,010 over the last 90 days.

Imperial Metals Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces base and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and lead. It operates through Red Chris, Mount Polley, Sterling, Huckleberry, and Corporate segments. The company's key projects are Red Chris copper/gold mine in northwest British Columbia; Mount Polley copper/gold mine in central British Columbia; and Huckleberry copper mine in west central British Columbia.

