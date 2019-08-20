Incent (INCNT) Price Up 3.2% This Week

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last week, Incent has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Incent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002396 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Incent has a market capitalization of $11.95 million and approximately $27,150.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Incent Token Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,571 tokens. The official website for Incent is www.incentloyalty.com. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Liqui, Livecoin, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

