Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) Shares Purchased by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.48% of Independence Contract Drilling worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 1,030.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICD shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 price target on Independence Contract Drilling and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Independence Contract Drilling from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet cut Independence Contract Drilling from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Independence Contract Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.69.

Shares of NYSE ICD remained flat at $$1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 16,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37. Independence Contract Drilling Inc has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $5.05.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $52.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.70 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Bates, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 151,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,064.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $61,410 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

