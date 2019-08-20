Infomedia Limited (ASX:IFM) Declares Final Dividend of $0.02

Infomedia Limited (ASX:IFM) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Shares of ASX:IFM traded up A$0.21 ($0.15) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching A$2.04 ($1.45). 991,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,737. Infomedia has a 1 year low of A$1.00 ($0.71) and a 1 year high of A$2.08 ($1.48). The company has a market cap of $637.35 million and a P/E ratio of 43.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$1.70.

About Infomedia

Infomedia Ltd., a technology company, develops and supplies electronic parts catalogues and service quoting software systems for the parts and service sectors of the automotive industry worldwide. The company offers parts solutions, such as Microcat LIVE, Microcat MARKET, and Auto PartsBridge that allow users to identify replacement parts manufactured by original equipment companies; Microcat CRM, an online customer relationship management system that connects the sales channel from original equipment manufacturer to wholesale customer; Microcat Messenger, a messaging app; and Microcat EPC Origins.

