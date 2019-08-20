INMAX Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $110,312.00 (INX)

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. INMAX has a market cap of $977,967.00 and $110,312.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INMAX token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00002191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex. During the last week, INMAX has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00261809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.04 or 0.01311588 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00022243 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00092095 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000408 BTC.

INMAX Token Profile

INMAX launched on September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,149,748 tokens. The official website for INMAX is inmax.live. The official message board for INMAX is medium.com/@inmax_exchange. INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex.

INMAX Token Trading

INMAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INMAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INMAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

