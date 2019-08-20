Insider Buying: Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) Director Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Depomed stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.33. 6,257,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,680. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78. Depomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $7.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Depomed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Depomed from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Depomed stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,300 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.20% of Depomed worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Depomed Company Profile

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

