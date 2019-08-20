Insider Buying: Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) SVP Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) SVP Matthew Demchyk acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $187,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,725. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GLPI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,035. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $40.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.58.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.33). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $289.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 100.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 39.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth about $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 237.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 122.2% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GLPI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nomura set a $42.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.22.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

