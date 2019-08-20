Insider Buying: InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Buys 16,300 Shares of Stock

InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Christopher R. Sansone bought 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $80,848.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

INFU traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.94. 13,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,677. InfuSystem Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $5.21.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.72 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of InfuSystem by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 225,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of InfuSystem by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 16,065 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of InfuSystem by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 401,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 84,575 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of InfuSystem by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,855,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 155,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,374,000.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.