Insider Buying: Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,575,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,116,314.90.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Robert Wares purchased 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.53 per share, with a total value of C$53,000.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.61 per share, with a total value of C$30,500.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$31,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Robert Wares purchased 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$16,500.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Robert Wares purchased 25,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$14,750.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Robert Wares purchased 49,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$31,850.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$32,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Robert Wares purchased 18,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$11,520.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Robert Wares purchased 18,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.61 per share, with a total value of C$11,285.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Robert Wares purchased 18,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.61 per share, with a total value of C$11,285.00.

Shares of OM stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.54. 115,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,428. The stock has a market cap of $80.94 million and a P/E ratio of -14.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.57. Osisko Metals Inc has a 52-week low of C$0.46 and a 52-week high of C$0.72.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

