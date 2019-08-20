Insider Selling: Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) EVP Sells 28,171 Shares of Stock

Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) EVP Maeve O’meara sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $39,721.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 322,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,112.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE CSLT traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 214,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,214. The company has a market capitalization of $210.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Castlight Health Inc has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $4.15.

Get Castlight Health alerts:

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.95 million. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 19.68% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Castlight Health Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSLT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,807,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,878,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,771 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,773,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 796,659 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 1,909,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 740,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,952,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,823,000 after purchasing an additional 705,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSLT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Castlight Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Castlight Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.