Insider Selling: O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.08, for a total value of $381,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $2.53 on Tuesday, reaching $383.24. 505,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,163. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $314.14 and a fifty-two week high of $414.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $384.97 and its 200-day moving average is $379.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 391.89%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $428.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $427.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 61.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $67,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,221,000 after buying an additional 14,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

