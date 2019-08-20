Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Cuts Stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 118.7% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 42.5% during the second quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.77. The company had a trading volume of 226,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,458. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $94.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.71 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 26.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.93%.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $377,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,032 shares in the company, valued at $15,706,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,032 shares in the company, valued at $18,295,188.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,061,209 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.40.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

