Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $575,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,512,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,353,000 after purchasing an additional 123,597 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,233,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,876,000 after purchasing an additional 46,784 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,803,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,707,000 after purchasing an additional 92,935 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,316,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,552,000 after purchasing an additional 78,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 987,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,249,000 after purchasing an additional 129,333 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,447. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.13. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $119.66.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.