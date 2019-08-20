Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Makes New Investment in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 589.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

NYSE RL traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $86.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,242. Ralph Lauren Corp has a one year low of $83.50 and a one year high of $141.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.99.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RL. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $128.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.56.

In other news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total value of $8,015,650.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 464,282 shares of company stock valued at $49,686,745 over the last quarter. Insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.