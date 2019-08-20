INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) & Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Head to Head Analysis

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) and INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Air Canada and INTL CONS AIRL/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Canada 0 1 4 0 2.80 INTL CONS AIRL/S 2 4 3 0 2.11

Air Canada presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.47%. Given Air Canada’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Air Canada is more favorable than INTL CONS AIRL/S.

Dividends

INTL CONS AIRL/S pays an annual dividend of $1.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.4%. Air Canada does not pay a dividend. INTL CONS AIRL/S pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Air Canada and INTL CONS AIRL/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Canada $13.94 billion 0.63 $128.84 million N/A N/A INTL CONS AIRL/S $28.82 billion 0.14 $3.41 billion $6.95 1.46

INTL CONS AIRL/S has higher revenue and earnings than Air Canada.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Air Canada shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of INTL CONS AIRL/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Air Canada and INTL CONS AIRL/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Canada 5.85% 21.91% 3.94% INTL CONS AIRL/S 9.06% 105.69% 25.33%

Summary

Air Canada beats INTL CONS AIRL/S on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 184 aircraft under the Air Canada mainline brand name comprising 91 Boeing and Airbus narrow-body aircraft, 74 Boeing and Airbus wide-body aircraft, and 19 Embraer 190 regional jets; and 53 aircraft under the Air Canada Rouge brand name consisting of 22 Airbus A319 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 aircraft, and 25 Boeing 767-300 aircraft. It also provides air cargo services in domestic and U.S. transborder routes, as well as on international routes between Canada and markets in Europe, Asia, South America, and Australia. In addition, the company operates, develops, markets, and distributes vacation travel packages in the Caribbean, Mexico, the United States, Europe, Central and South America, South Pacific, Australia, and Asia; and offers cruise packages in North America, Europe, and the Caribbean. Air Canada was founded in 1937 and is based in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

About INTL CONS AIRL/S

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands. It operates a fleet of 573 aircraft flying to 268 destinations. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

