INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded INTL CONS AIRL/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut INTL CONS AIRL/S from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded INTL CONS AIRL/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded INTL CONS AIRL/S from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

ICAGY stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98.

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.25. INTL CONS AIRL/S had a return on equity of 105.69% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that INTL CONS AIRL/S will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

