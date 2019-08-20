Invesco DB Energy Fund (NYSEARCA:DBE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.37

Invesco DB Energy Fund (NYSEARCA:DBE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.37 and traded as high as $13.20. Invesco DB Energy Fund shares last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 2,300 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.37.

Get Invesco DB Energy Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBE. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 46,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 27,960 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,834,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 217,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 15,927 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DB Energy Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DBE)

PowerShares DB Energy Fund (the Fund) is based on the Deutsche Bank Liquid Commodity Index – Optimum Yield Energy Excess Return (the Index). The Index is a rules-based index composed of futures contracts on some of the most heavily traded energy commodities in the world-light sweet crude oil (WTI), heating oil, brent crude oil, reformulated blendstock for oxygenate blending (RBOB) gasoline and natural gas.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.