Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $56.30

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.30 and traded as high as $56.62. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF shares last traded at $56.84, with a volume of 631 shares changing hands.

Separately, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.30 and its 200-day moving average is $54.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PSI)

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

