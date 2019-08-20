Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 58.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Invesco by 100.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 46.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 1.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

In related news, Director G Richard Wagoner, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,170.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco bought 2,222,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IVZ shares. UBS Group cut shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.45. 1,336,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,732,291. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.