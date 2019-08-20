Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,535 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF accounts for 0.3% of Sfmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 100,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 24,246 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after acquiring an additional 61,969 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 202,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 45,757 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

SPHD stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,318. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.97.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.