Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Nutanix (NTNX)

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/16/2019 – Nutanix was given a new $22.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/13/2019 – Nutanix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $41.00.

8/2/2019 – Nutanix was given a new $48.00 price target on by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Nutanix was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

NTNX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.11. 2,459,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,886,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.35. Nutanix Inc has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $63.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average of $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.12). Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 127.35% and a negative net margin of 41.47%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix Inc will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter worth $374,127,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter worth $99,453,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth $60,031,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 651.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,412,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,081 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 167.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,952,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,956 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

