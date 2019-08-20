Investment House LLC Buys 908 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Investment House LLC increased its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $6,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carnival by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CCL shares. Barclays lowered shares of Carnival from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Nomura lowered shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Carnival to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.26.

Shares of CCL stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $45.33. The stock had a trading volume of 106,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,386. Carnival Corp has a twelve month low of $43.97 and a twelve month high of $67.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.98.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 20,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $930,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald bought 22,050 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $997,321.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.