Investment House LLC Purchases 2,064 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Investment House LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.4% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,823,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Texas Instruments by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,487,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,834,000 after purchasing an additional 819,965 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 910,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,450,000 after purchasing an additional 521,088 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,032,000 after purchasing an additional 517,285 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,212,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $340,801,000 after purchasing an additional 486,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 198,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $24,863,985.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,851,003.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 76,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $9,796,474.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,648 shares in the company, valued at $12,116,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,251,117 shares of company stock worth $159,473,823 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,400,649. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.64 and a 200-day moving average of $112.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $87.70 and a 12-month high of $130.37.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

