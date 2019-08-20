Investment House LLC Purchases New Stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,848 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter during the first quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the second quarter worth $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 100.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 48.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 1,273.0% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $146,268.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,032 shares of company stock valued at $5,697,904. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twitter stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,596,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average is $35.80. Twitter Inc has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $841.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.07 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 71.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $52.00 price target on Twitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cowen raised Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Twitter from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.91.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

