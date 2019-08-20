Investment House LLC Sells 41,815 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Investment House LLC lessened its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,650 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 41,815 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of HP by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,621 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 1,557.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 378.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.74.

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.02. 411,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,836,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.40. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $27.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.40.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 232.81%. HP’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.68%.

In other news, insider Claire Bramley sold 15,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $316,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dion J. Weisler sold 132,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $2,785,595.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,635 shares of company stock worth $4,423,266 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

