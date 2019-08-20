Investment House LLC Takes Position in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRUB. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,028,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $418,821,000 after buying an additional 4,342,673 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in GrubHub during the first quarter worth $33,850,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in GrubHub during the first quarter worth $33,603,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in GrubHub by 52.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,551,000 after purchasing an additional 413,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in GrubHub by 114.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 690,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,980,000 after purchasing an additional 369,316 shares during the last quarter.

Get GrubHub alerts:

In other GrubHub news, insider Maria Belousova sold 6,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $472,422.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,340.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $53,116.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,653.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,511 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,926. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,037. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. GrubHub Inc has a 1 year low of $57.37 and a 1 year high of $149.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.65.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $325.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.39 million. GrubHub had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRUB has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush set a $90.00 price objective on GrubHub and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas began coverage on GrubHub in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.14.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.