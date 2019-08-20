IQ.cash Market Cap Hits $27,500.00 (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. IQ.cash has a market cap of $27,500.00 and $54.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQ.cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded up 6.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IQ.cash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00262037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.94 or 0.01317054 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00022282 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00092006 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000406 BTC.

IQ.cash Coin Profile

IQ.cash’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 11,296,163 coins and its circulating supply is 3,896,163 coins. The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia.

IQ.cash Coin Trading

IQ.cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Mercatox, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQ.cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQ.cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IQ.cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQ.cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.