IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Lowered to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on IQIYI in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.80 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on IQIYI in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IQIYI in a research report on Friday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on IQIYI in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

Get IQIYI alerts:

NASDAQ:IQ traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,691,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,484,143. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.19. IQIYI has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $32.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.10. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 52.01% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQIYI will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 123.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in IQIYI in the first quarter valued at about $36,813,000. Power Corp of Canada boosted its holdings in IQIYI by 101.2% in the first quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in IQIYI by 59.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. boosted its holdings in IQIYI by 30.2% in the first quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 384,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 89,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Read More: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for IQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.