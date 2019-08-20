IRISnet 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.53 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0280 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $10.30 million and $2.53 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00261154 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.79 or 0.01304508 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00022141 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00091954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000413 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,008,418,836 coins and its circulating supply is 368,036,616 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog.

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

