iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Lowered by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,580 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.8% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 164,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 107,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $58.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,539,714 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.50 and a 200-day moving average of $60.68.

Read More: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.