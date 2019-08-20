iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 43,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,692,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 232,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,553,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 79,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,355,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,376. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $235.46 and a fifty-two week high of $303.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.60.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.