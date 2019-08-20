iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $79,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $293.32. 175,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,095,376. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $235.46 and a twelve month high of $303.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $297.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.60.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.