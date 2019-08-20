iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTF. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,295,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,572 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,333,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,781,000 after purchasing an additional 779,908 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 2,893,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,174,000 after purchasing an additional 492,431 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 380.5% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 414,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 328,531 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,600,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.59. 402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,789. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.04. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.