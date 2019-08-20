iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up 1.0% of Investment House LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $9,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 71,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 171.4% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 48,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 170.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.13. 67,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,543. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.97 and its 200-day moving average is $107.67. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $89.01 and a one year high of $122.97.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

