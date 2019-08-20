iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $149.67. 616,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,515,248. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $125.81 and a 1-year high of $173.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.87.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

