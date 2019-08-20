iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

TIP stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.06. 15,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,119. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.53 and a 1-year high of $117.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.50.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

