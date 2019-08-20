ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (BMV:IEI) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (BMV:IEI) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 272.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,877,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,651 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,999,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,309,000 after purchasing an additional 315,942 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 755.1% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 930,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,077,000 after purchasing an additional 822,080 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 3,091.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 818,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,871,000 after purchasing an additional 793,108 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 379.1% in the second quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 573,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,109,000 after purchasing an additional 453,712 shares during the period.

Shares of IEI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.54. ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF has a one year low of $1,994.28 and a one year high of $2,480.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.75.

