istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) Major Shareholder Acquires $218,025.00 in Stock

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,821,393 shares in the company, valued at $779,697,894.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.96 per share, for a total transaction of $217,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.53 per share, for a total transaction of $213,975.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Istar Inc. acquired 4,730 shares of istar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.25 per share, for a total transaction of $157,272.50.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Istar Inc. acquired 5,000 shares of istar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.19 per share, for a total transaction of $165,950.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Istar Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of istar stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.81 per share, for a total transaction of $169,050.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Istar Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of istar stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.21 per share, for a total transaction of $166,050.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Istar Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of istar stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.17 per share, for a total transaction of $165,850.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Istar Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of istar stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Istar Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of istar stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.21 per share, for a total transaction of $166,050.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Istar Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of istar stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.77 per share, for a total transaction of $158,850.00.

Shares of NYSE STAR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,706. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35. istar Inc has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $13.75. The company has a market cap of $806.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.69.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $4.85. istar had a net margin of 52.01% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $98.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that istar Inc will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. istar’s payout ratio is currently -42.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of istar by 11,641.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 97,557 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of istar by 7.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,900,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,280,000 after buying an additional 398,459 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of istar in the second quarter worth $82,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of istar in the second quarter worth $5,685,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of istar in the second quarter worth $1,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on STAR. TheStreet upgraded shares of istar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of istar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of istar from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of istar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

About istar

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

