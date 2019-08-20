Iungo Reaches Market Capitalization of $65,475.00 (ING)

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last seven days, Iungo has traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Iungo has a market capitalization of $65,475.00 and approximately $4,477.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iungo token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.18 or 0.04751827 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00046129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000153 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000866 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Iungo Profile

Iungo (ING) is a token. Its launch date was September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Iungo’s official message board is medium.com/@iungo. The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Iungo’s official website is iungo.network. Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Iungo Token Trading

Iungo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iungo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iungo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

