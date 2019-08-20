J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.44% of J M Smucker worth $57,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,792,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,581,000 after buying an additional 13,573 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in J M Smucker by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,679,000 after purchasing an additional 171,185 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in J M Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in J M Smucker by 1.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 52,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in J M Smucker by 13.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJM. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.44.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $249,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,969,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $84,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,223,829.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,269 shares of company stock valued at $372,201. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SJM opened at $116.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.42. J M Smucker Co has a twelve month low of $91.32 and a twelve month high of $128.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.46%.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

