J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.29, approximately 339 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 22,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80.

About J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail  Food; Retail  General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

