JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.53

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.53 and last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 108324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut JAPAN TOB INC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on JAPAN TOB INC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Get JAPAN TOB INC/ADR alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69. The company has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.33.

About JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY)

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following segments: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, Processed Food, and Other. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for JAPAN TOB INC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAPAN TOB INC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.