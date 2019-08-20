Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.01

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.01 and traded as low as $7.84. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 55 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $32.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01.

Get Jewett-Cameron Trading alerts:

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.55%.

In related news, insider Michael Charles Nasser sold 3,500 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 28,687 shares of company stock worth $241,507 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,141,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,000. Jewett-Cameron Trading comprises about 6.7% of Riverview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Riverview Trust Co owned approximately 28.33% of Jewett-Cameron Trading at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF)

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps.

Further Reading: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.