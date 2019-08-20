Jibrel Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $27,130.00 (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Jibrel Network has a market cap of $4.73 million and $27,130.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jibrel Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0278 or 0.00000257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, Kucoin and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.63 or 0.04753139 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00046199 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001203 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000915 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Jibrel Network is a token. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,080,886 tokens. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network. Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/.

Jibrel Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX, Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

