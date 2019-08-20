JLB & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Toro accounts for 2.7% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. JLB & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Toro worth $13,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Toro during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Toro by 2,058.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Toro by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTC. Zacks Investment Research cut Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Sidoti set a $72.00 price objective on Toro and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

In other news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $199,723.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,829.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTC stock traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $71.49. The company had a trading volume of 204,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,324. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Toro Co has a twelve month low of $52.97 and a twelve month high of $75.13.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $962.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.80 million. Toro had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 40.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Toro Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

